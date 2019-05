Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why some restaurants are being designed specifically so patrons put their phones away

The Globe and Mail cited a 2017 study by Ryan Dwyer, a PhD student at UBC, who looked at whether having a cellphone at the dinner table affects the dining experience.

“The meal is this central part of the human social experience, and it’s really being undermined by people having access to their phones constantly,” he said.