Supreme Court orders new manslaughter trial for accused in death of Cindy Gladue

CBC quoted Janine Benedet, a law professor at UBC, in an article about a retrial in the case of Cindy Gladue in Ontario.

Benedet represented the Vancouver Rape Relief Society at the Supreme Court hearing.

The article also appeared on MSN.