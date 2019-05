Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian Forces look to Hollywood to attract recruits

CTV spoke to Michael Byers, a UBC professor of political science, about the Department of National Defence’s call out to the entertainment industry to boost membership.

“The Canadian Forces will have to be careful not to cross the line between using modern forms of media to reach the kind of people it needs, and propaganda,” said Byers.