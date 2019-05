Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trailblazers 2019

Two UBC professors were featured in the Georgia Straight’s Trailblazers 2019 (here and here).

Amin Ghaziani, a professor of sociology, researches the importance of queer urban spaces, and Henry Yu, a professor in the department of history, specializes in Asian migration and discrimination.