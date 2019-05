Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A billion-year-old fungus may hold clues to life’s arrival on land

Mary Berbee, a mycologist and professor at UBC’s department of botany, was quoted in the New York Times (and MSN) about the discovery of a fungus fossil in the Canadian Arctic.

Berbee, who was not involved in the new research, said that this is the first evidence that fungi are a billion years old.

A similar article appeared in the Globe and Mail.