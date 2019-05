Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Haida student wins UBC’s first-ever Lieutenant Governor medal for work supporting peers

Chelsea Gladstone, a Haida student at UBC and the university’s first winner of a Lieutenant Governor medal, was featured on CBC (and Radio-Canada).

Gladstone was awarded the prize for her work in helping Indigenous students develop leadership skills.