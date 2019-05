Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Want to be happier? Focus on time, not money, says Harvard researcher

CBC mentioned Elizabeth Dunn, a professor of psychology at UBC, and Ashley Whillans, a UBC alumna, in an article about happiness.

Whillans, now a professor at Harvard, presented a workshop at UBC.