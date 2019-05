Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Superweed: The quest to create the ultimate premium strain

The Province mentioned Jonathan Page, a UBC botanist who mapped the cannabis genome, in an article about efforts to create the best strain of cannabis.

The article also appeared in the The GrowthOp.