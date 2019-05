Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New study on growth of Broadway corridor highlights need for UBC SkyTrain extension

Global News reported on a new study which looked at the need for better transportation along the Broadway corridor.

Similar articles appeared on CTV, the Georgia Straight and Daily Hive.