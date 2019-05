Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mark Norman has been vindicated – but the navy-procurement crisis ticks on

Michael Byers, a professor at UBC and the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law, wrote an op-ed for the Globe and Mail about Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and the navy-procurement crisis.