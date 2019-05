Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Your climate, your choice: Analyzing Federal Green Party’s climate plan

Global News interviewed Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s institute for resources, environment and sustainability, about the Green Party of Canada’s climate change plan.

The interview also appeared on MSN.