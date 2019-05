Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘We’re just like everybody else’: New play tackles misconceptions about disabilities, love and sex

CBC featured a new play which looks at dating with physical disabilities.

UBC’s theatre departments and the centre for inclusion and citizenship were involved in the production.

The article also appeared on Yahoo.