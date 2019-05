Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC project to receive almost $1 million grant to address LGBT teen dating violence

The Georgia Straight reported on a grant awarded to the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre, which is led by UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc.

The funding will go towards the development of a program for LGBTQ2S+ youth in B.C.