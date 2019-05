Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Santa Ono and Kennedy Stewart: UBC, Vancouver city hall excited by big changes coming to West Side

The Vancouver Sun published an op-ed written by Santa Ono, president and vice-chancellor of UBC, and Kennedy Stewart, mayor of Vancouver, about changes coming to the Broadway corridor.

The piece also appeared in The Province.