Microscope can diagnose and treat skin cancer, other diseases without cutting skin

Tech Times reported on the development of a new laser microscope at UBC which can perform precise surgery without cutting skin.

UBC professors and study authors, Haishan Zeng and Harvey Lui, explained the device and its applications.

