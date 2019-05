Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yikes! Upcoming cannabis conference in Toronto has an ‘atrocious price tag’

The GrowthOp quoted Jenna Valleriani, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC and strategic advisor for Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy, in an article about the cost of a one-day cannabis conference in Toronto.