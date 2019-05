Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re finally learning more about MU69, the strange, flat rock in the outer solar system

Christa Van Laerhoven, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC, spoke to Gizmodo about a newly-released study into a flat rock in the outer solar system.

Van Laerhoven, who was not involved in the research, explained that the rock is more or less unchanged since the end of planet formation.