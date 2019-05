Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New device can perform surgery without cutting

CBS Boston reported on a new device developed at UBC which uses an infrared laser beam to treat tissue without cutting the skin.

Haishan Zeng, a UBC professor and Distinguished Scientist, was interviewed on Global News (and MSN) about the research.