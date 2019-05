Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indigenous teen’s ‘heinous’ treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ’pattern,’ former B.C. child representative says

The Canadian Press quoted Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a UBC law professor and B.C.’s former child representative, in an article about the treatment of an Indigenous teen by the RCMP.

The article appeared in the Globe and Mail, Global News, Toronto Star and CFJC Today