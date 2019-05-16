Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia Media Advisories

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia takes place Friday, May 17, 2019. The day was created to draw attention to the discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex people and others with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions and sex characteristics.

UBC experts are available to comment:

JP Catungal

Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Cell: 778-927-6460

Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca

LGBTQ2S+ community organizing

Queer history

Race, racism and Pride

Queer people of colour

Sexual health and social services

Corporatization and Pride

Pride and sexuality in classrooms

Amin Ghaziani

Department of Sociology

Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca

Urban gay districts or “gayborhoods”

Gay pride parades

Queer spaces and place-making efforts

Sexuality-based inequality and discrimination

Elizabeth Saewyc

UBC School of Nursing

Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca

LGBTQ2S+ youth health trends

Trans and non-binary youth health issues

How schools and families can support LGBTQ2S+ youth

Please note: Saewyc is only available for media interviews on May 17.