UBC experts on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia takes place Friday, May 17, 2019. The day was created to draw attention to the discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex people and others with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions and sex characteristics.
UBC experts are available to comment:
JP Catungal
Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Cell: 778-927-6460
Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca
- LGBTQ2S+ community organizing
- Queer history
- Race, racism and Pride
- Queer people of colour
- Sexual health and social services
- Corporatization and Pride
- Pride and sexuality in classrooms
Amin Ghaziani
Department of Sociology
Amin Ghaziani
Department of Sociology
- Urban gay districts or “gayborhoods”
- Gay pride parades
- Queer spaces and place-making efforts
- Sexuality-based inequality and discrimination
Elizabeth Saewyc
UBC School of Nursing
Elizabeth Saewyc
UBC School of Nursing
- LGBTQ2S+ youth health trends
- Trans and non-binary youth health issues
- How schools and families can support LGBTQ2S+ youth
Please note: Saewyc is only available for media interviews on May 17.