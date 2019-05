Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rapid transit under Burrard Inlet rejected two years ago as impractical

Erik Eberhardt, a geological engineer and professor at UBC, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about the proposal to build a transit tunnel under the Burrard Inlet.

The article also appeared in The Province.