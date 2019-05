Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Western red cedars die off as extended dry spells continue, say experts

CBC spoke to Lori Daniels, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, about the demise of Western red cedars due to drought.

The article also appeared on Yahoo and MSN.