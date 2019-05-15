Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts available for comment on money laundering inquiry Media Advisories

The provincial government has announced it will be conducting a public inquiry into money laundering in B.C.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Tom Davidoff

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8325

Cell: 778-384-1489

Email: thomas.davidoff@ubc.ca

Money laundering and its relationship to real estate

Mary Liston

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-9844

role of public inquiries *available today after 3:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.



Tsur Somerville

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8343

Cell: 604-329-4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

Money laundering and its relationship to real estate

Allan Tupper

Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca