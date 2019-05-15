B.C. Legislature in the snow

B.C. Legislature in the snow. Credit: Tracy O/Flickr

UBC experts available for comment on money laundering inquiry

Media Advisories

May 15, 2019    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

The provincial government has announced it will be conducting a public inquiry into money laundering in B.C.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Tom Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8325
Cell: 778-384-1489
Email: thomas.davidoff@ubc.ca

  • Money laundering and its relationship to real estate
Mary Liston
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-9844
  • role of public inquiries
*available today after 3:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8343
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Money laundering and its relationship to real estate

Allan Tupper
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-827-3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

  • Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics, public administration

Find other stories about:

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca