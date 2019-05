Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jailed migrants have right to challenge detention before judges: Supreme Court

The Star quoted Efrat Arbel, a law professor at UBC, in an article about a new ruling for detained migrants.

“This is a significant step forward for the rights of the detainees to be respected and upheld,” she said.

The piece also appeared in The Hamilton Spectator.