‘Caravans to Canada’ turn to cities like Windsor for lifesaving medication

Steve Morgan, a health policy scientist at UBC, was quoted in a CTV Windsor article about the numbers of Americans seeking medication in Canada.

“This is very great political theatre, because it draws attention in the U.S. about exceedingly high prices of medicines,” he said.