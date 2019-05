Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Okanagan researcher helping develop new brake pad

Global News reported on work by Mohammad Arjmand, an engineering researcher at UBCO, who is working on the development of a new brake pad for vehicles and trains.