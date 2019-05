Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Opinion: Don’t buy pharma’s lies

The Province published an op-ed by Steve Morgan, a professor of health policy at UBC, about the prospect of a universal, public pharmacare plan in Canada.

The piece also appeared in Regina Leader-Post and the Times Colonist.