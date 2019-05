Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Huawei executive gets new bail term: staying in a $16 million home

Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at the institute of Asian research at UBC, commented to the New York Times about relations between Canada, China and the U.S. for a story about Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, also spoke to Reuters about Meng’s intention to seek a stay of extradition. Articles appeared on CNBC, Business Insider, Asia One, Yahoo, and other outlets.