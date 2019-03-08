Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Timbersports competition at UBC highlights sawing, axe-throwing and other logger skills Media Advisories

Date/Time: Saturday, March 9, 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Timberdome at UBC Farm, 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver, BC V6T 1W5

Parking: UBC Farm lot (Additional parking available in the gravel lot across the street from the farm, or on the street outside the farm)

Map: http://bit.ly/2DTl0BW

Event details: The UBC Farm is hosting the Great Canadian Classic, an annual logger sports competition that celebrates B.C.’s forestry heritage. A section of the farm will transform into the “Timberdome” as the host team, the UBC Thunderjacks, face off against rivals from across the Pacific Northwest, including athletes from the University of Montana, University of Idaho and Vancouver Island University.

The competition, now in its sixth year, will include axe-throwing, pole-climbing, single- and double-buck sawing, and speed chainsaw. The ultimate event will be the Canam relay which will see team Canada and team America run, chop and saw their way to the finish line.

