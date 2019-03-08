Statement on Mar. 7 incident University News

RCMP are investigating an incident that occurred on campus in the Forestry Sciences building Thursday afternoon. We are aware of the incident. We cannot disclose additional details as this is an active police investigation. These sorts of incidents are very rare and are concerning.

We are encouraging our community members to take a moment to review the RCMP’s media release here.

We are also encouraging all our community members to be vigilant and if they see anything suspicious, to contact the RCMP and call 9-1-1.

Following the incident, we alerted the campus community via the Campus Security website and through our social media feeds. This is our standard protocol when it comes to safety incidents. The Faculty of Forestry has also advised its community of the police investigation via email last night. Our campus security stepped up patrols through the night and today, as have RCMP. We understand the RCMP are treating this file as their top priority.

UBC treats the safety and security of its students, faculty and staff very seriously. We will continue to monitor the situation.

Robin Ciceri

VP External Relations