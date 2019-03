Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Low-cost skin-cancer detector developed by UBC researcher

CBC reported on new research from a UBC bioengineering student who has developed a low-cost cancer probe.

“We set out to develop this technology using inexpensive materials, so the final device would be easy to manufacture and widely used as a preliminary screening tool for skin cancer,” said Daniel Louie, who build the device.

The story also appeared on Global, Star Vancouver and News 1130.