Is daydreaming at work good for your career?

Yahoo Finance cited research from UBC’s department of psychology which found that our brains are more active when our minds wander.

“This study shows our brains are very active when we daydream — much more active than when we focus on routine tasks,” said Kalina Christoff, a professor and lead author of the study.