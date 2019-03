Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How much sleep do teenagers really need?

The National Post published an op-ed by Wendy Hall, a professor at the UBC’s School of Nursing, about teenagers and sleep.

Hall explained that teenagers need more sleep than adults as their brains are still developing.