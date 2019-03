Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gender gap persists in B.C.’s engineering sector

Business in Vancouver quoted Sheryl Staub-French, UBC professor of civil engineering and dean’s adviser on equity, diversity and inclusion, in an article about the gender gap in engineering.

Staub-French said that some progress is being made. Women now make up almost 32% of the engineering student body at UBC’s faculty of applied science, up from 18% a decade ago.