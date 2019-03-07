UBC experts on International Women’s Day

Media Advisories

Mar 7, 2019    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to International Women’s Day:

Mary Chapman
Department of English Language and Literatures
Tel: 604-822-5120
Cell: 604-652-6717
Email: mary.chapman@ubc.ca

  • women’s rights
  • women’s suffrage
  • Chapman and her students are organizing a series of events at UBC tomorrow including a feminist parade where students and faculty will dress up as notable international feminists

Kai Li
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8353
Email: kai.li@sauder.ubc.ca

  • women in finance
  • women in the C-Suite

Deborah Money
Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Tel: 604-827-0327
Email: deborah.money@ubc.ca

  • women’s health
  • infections in women, including HIV

Yue Qian
Department of Sociology
Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca

  • gender relations in heterosexual relationships in North American and East Asian contexts
  • gender inequality in the workplace

Margot Young
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-9685
Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca

  • equality rights
  • international women’s rights
  • women’s social and economic rights (poverty, housing)
  • women in governance issues raised recently by Jody Wilson-Raybould’s resignation
  • recent UN criticism regarding the federal government’s treatment of Indigenous women under the Indian Act

