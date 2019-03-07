UBC experts on International Women’s Day

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to International Women’s Day:
Mary Chapman
Department of English Language and Literatures
- women’s rights
- women’s suffrage
- Chapman and her students are organizing a series of events at UBC tomorrow including a feminist parade where students and faculty will dress up as notable international feminists
Kai Li
UBC Sauder School of Business
- women in finance
- women in the C-Suite
Deborah Money
Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology
- women’s health
- infections in women, including HIV
Yue Qian
Department of Sociology
- gender relations in heterosexual relationships in North American and East Asian contexts
- gender inequality in the workplace
Margot Young
Peter A. Allard School of Law
- equality rights
- international women’s rights
- women’s social and economic rights (poverty, housing)
- women in governance issues raised recently by Jody Wilson-Raybould’s resignation
- recent UN criticism regarding the federal government’s treatment of Indigenous women under the Indian Act