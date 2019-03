Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pharmacare advisor denies eight-page interim report a deflection from Butts testimony

The National Post spoke to Steve Morgan, a professor of health policy at UBC, in an article about claims that a report on pharmacare was being used to deflect attention away from the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The article also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen and the Vancouver Sun.