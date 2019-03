Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Postpartum study trial

Castanet published an article about a new study on postpartum depression which is looking for participants.

Madison Lackie, a UBC Masters of Science student, explained that the team aim to develop an app or web-based tool for women across the province.