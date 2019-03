Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trans youth need help sooner rather than later

Elizabeth Saewyc, a UBC professor of nursing, was interviewed by CBC’s The Current for a story about assistance for transgender and non-binary young people.

The clip starts at the 19:28 mark.