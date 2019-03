Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If you don’t like eating fish, you might be a fan of global warming

Popular Science spoke to Rashid Sumaila, a professor and director of UBC’s Fisheries Economic Research Unit, about the impact of declining fish stocks on countries that rely on fish for food and economy.

The article also appeared on MSN.