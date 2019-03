Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. medical students call for increase in residency spaces

Global News reported that medical students at UBC are advocating for increased residency training places.

“This is so urgent, there are people going unmatched every year,” said Previa Randhawa, senior chair of the UBC Medical Undergraduate Society’s political advocacy committee.

