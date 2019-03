Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC study finds Canadian fruit and vegetable consumption down by 13 per cent

CBC reported on a new study from UBC which found fruit and vegetable consumption by Canadians has decreased by 13 per cent.

“Poor diet quality is the number one contributor to the burden of chronic diseases in Canada,” said Claire Tugault-Lafleur, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s food, nutrition and health program.

A similar article appeared on Global.