Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Do probiotics live up to all the hype?

Chatelaine spoke to Brett Finlay, a microbiologist at UBC and author of The Whole-Body Microbiome, for an article about probiotics.

“The bottom line is that some probiotics work, for some things, at some times, for some people,” he said.