Vancouver researchers find Canadians drinking less sugary beverages and milk but identify areas of dietary concern

The Georgia Straight reported on a UBC study which compared food consumption by Canadians in 2004 and 2015.

“Poor diet quality is the number one contributor to the burden of chronic diseases in Canada,” said lead author Claire Tugault-Lafleur, a postdoctoral fellow and instructor at UBC.