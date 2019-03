Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

#metoo movement organizer to speak in Kelowna

Global reported that Tarana Burke, a leader of the #metoo movement, will be speaking at UBCO on March 6.

The event will be presented by UBC president Santa Ono.