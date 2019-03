Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the future, jellyfish slime may be the solution to microplastic pollution

Lucas Brotz, a jellyfish researcher at UBC, commented in an article in Hakai magazine about using jellyfish slime to solve the problem of microplastic pollution.

“Scaling something up to industrial scale would seem quite difficult,” he said.