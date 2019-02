Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Woman almost dies after gunshot sends bra underwire into her body, cutting her stomach, liver and nicking her aorta

The Daily Mail quoted Laura Duggan, an anesthesiologist at UBC, who treated a gunshot victim whose underwired bra caused more damage than the shotgun pellets.

Similar articles appeared in the New Zealand Herald and on MSN.