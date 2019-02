Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why experts say schools shouldn’t shy away from a little physicality during recess

Mariana Brussoni, a developmental child psychologist and professor at UBC, spoke to CBC’s The Current about children’s physicality during play.

She said that a fear of liability has led schools to create playground rules but that they are worried about fairly minor injuries.