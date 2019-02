Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Transgender teen can proceed with hormone treatment despite father’s objections, B.C. court rules

The National Post spoke to Elizabeth Saewyc, a nursing professor at UBC and principal investigator of the first nationwide trans youth survey, about the rights of transgender teens.

The story also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen and Vancouver Sun.