‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

The Surrey Now-Leader cited research by UBC professors Alison Phinney, of the School of Nursing, and Deborah O’Connor, of the School of Social Work.

Their study aims to find ways to support dementia patients in their communities.

The article also appeared in the Abbotsford News and Vernon Morning Star.