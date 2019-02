Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scientists warn global warming could decimate fish supplies and fuel migration

Reuters cited a study by UBC that looked at the impact of global warming on the fishing industry.

“[Global warming] can turn into a massive crisis as it could cause forced migration not only locally but globally,” said Rashid Sumaila, lead researcher and director of UBC’s Fisheries Economics Research Unit.